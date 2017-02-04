Status: Announced As of February 4, 2017
Announced: Intentions to make the movie; early in development. An untitled Illumination animated film scheduled for 12/22/22.
No Poster Available
2022 | Family Animation
In Movie Theaters U.S.Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Cast more cast—
Continues Below Ad
DIRECTOR
—
Screenwriter
—
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email
Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!
Ask Question Show Comments
Related Links
Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback