Status: Pre-Production As of February 5, 2017

Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. Producers plan to begin shooting in New York City in the spring.

TBA | Drama Adaptation

The story is set in 1980s New York, centered on the relationship between a rich chocolate heiress and her precocious young daughter. The mother lives a free-wheeling, rock-star lifestyle, and her ext... more

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Adam Shankman

Screenwriter

Kate Beckinsale
Emma Forrest

Production Companies


Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

The story is set in 1980s New York, centered on the relationship between a rich chocolate heiress and her precocious young daughter. The mother lives a free-wheeling, rock-star lifestyle, and her extravagant parties are legendary. Dazzled by her mother’s situation and constantly craving her attention, the daughter finds escape in reading beauty magazines and taking photos.
modified plot formulation from variety.com

Drama Adaptation

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Based on Ashley Prentice Norton’s novel.

