|

The story is set in 1980s New York, centered on the relationship between a rich chocolate heiress and her precocious young daughter. The mother lives a free-wheeling, rock-star lifestyle, and her ext... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Adam Shankman



Screenwriter

Kate Beckinsale

Emma Forrest



Production Companies

Rating MPAA

Storyline

Not Available

The story is set in 1980s New York, centered on the relationship between a rich chocolate heiress and her precocious young daughter. The mother lives a free-wheeling, rock-star lifestyle, and her extravagant parties are legendary. Dazzled by her mother’s situation and constantly craving her attention, the daughter finds escape in reading beauty magazines and taking photos.

modified plot formulation from variety.com

Trivia & Production Notes

Based on Ashley Prentice Norton’s novel.

Stay Updated Get the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links