Status: Pre-Production As of February 5, 2017
Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. Producers plan to begin shooting in New York City in the spring.
The story is set in 1980s New York, centered on the relationship between a rich chocolate heiress and her precocious young daughter. The mother lives a free-wheeling, rock-star lifestyle, and her ext... more
The story is set in 1980s New York, centered on the relationship between a rich chocolate heiress and her precocious young daughter. The mother lives a free-wheeling, rock-star lifestyle, and her extravagant parties are legendary. Dazzled by her mother’s situation and constantly craving her attention, the daughter finds escape in reading beauty magazines and taking photos.
- Based on Ashley Prentice Norton’s novel.
