Toni Erdmann

Status: Pre-Production As of February 8, 2017

Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script.

TBA | Comedy Drama

A practical joking father tries to reconnect with his hard working daughter by creating an outrageous alter ego and posing as her CEO's life coach. more

DIRECTOR

Screenwriter

Paramount Pictures & 1 more

A practical joking father tries to reconnect with his hard working daughter by creating an outrageous alter ego and posing as her CEO's life coach.
Comedy Drama Remake

Trivia & Production Notes

  • The original Toni Erdmann was nominated for best foreign-language film at the 2017 Oscars.

