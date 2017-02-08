Status: Pre-Production As of February 8, 2017
Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script.
No Poster Available
TBA | Comedy Drama
A practical joking father tries to reconnect with his hard working daughter by creating an outrageous alter ego and posing as her CEO's life coach.
In Movie Theaters U.S.To Be Announced (TBA)
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
Trivia & Production Notes
- The original Toni Erdmann was nominated for best foreign-language film at the 2017 Oscars.
