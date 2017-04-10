Movie Insider

All Saints

2017 | Drama True Story

Inspired by the true story of salesman-turned-pastor Michael Spurlock (Corbett), the tiny church he was ordered to shut down, and a group of refugees from Southeast Asia. Together, they risked everything to plant seeds for a future that might just save them all. more

Friday, August 25, 2017

Steve Gomer

Steve Armour

Sony Pictures & 2 more

Storyline

Michael's first assignment as their new pastor is to actually close down All Saints, a dilapidated country church with a dozen devoted members … and a mortgage well beyond its means. But when the church hesitantly begins welcoming Karen refugees from Burma—former farmers scrabbling for a fresh start in America—Michael feels called to an improbable new mission.

Toiling alongside the Karen people, the congregation attempts to turn their fertile land into a working farm to pay the church's bills and feed its people. Jeopardizing his family's future by ignoring his superiors, Michael must choose between completing what he was assigned to do—close the church and sell the property—or listening to a still, small voice challenging the people of All Saints to risk it all and provide much-needed hope to their new community.
official plot version from sonypictures.com

Drama True Story Faith

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Shot on location in Nashville and Smyrna, Tennessee (3/17/17).

