Darnell is divorced and looking for answers, as a young black man who moves in with his family to raise his five-year-old son in Inglewood, California. Upon his arrival, the city of Los Angeles is in ... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Limited

Limited Release

Cast

DIRECTOR

Carl Jackson



Screenwriter

Carl Jackson



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storyline

Darnell is divorced and looking for answers, as a young black man who moves in with his family to raise his five-year-old son in Inglewood, California. Upon his arrival, the city of Los Angeles is in a panic over police brutality. Darnell meets a kind black woman who becomes his best friend. Together they navigate through his divorce woes.

