No Poster Available
2017 | Drama Romance | 1hr, 40m
Darnell is divorced and looking for answers, as a young black man who moves in with his family to raise his five-year-old son in Inglewood, California. Upon his arrival, the city of Los Angeles is in a panic over police brutality. Darnell meets a kind black woman who becomes his best friend. Together they navigate through his divorce woes.
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, November 10, 2017
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
CompaniesCarl Jackson Motion Pictures Studios
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
