Strong Black Woman Vol. 2

2017 | Drama Romance | 1hr, 40m

Friday, November 10, 2017

Carl Jackson

Carl Jackson

Carl Jackson Motion Pictures Studios

Not Available

Darnell is divorced and looking for answers, as a young black man who moves in with his family to raise his five-year-old son in Inglewood, California. Upon his arrival, the city of Los Angeles is in a panic over police brutality. Darnell meets a kind black woman who becomes his best friend. Together they navigate through his divorce woes.
