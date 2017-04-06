Movie Insider

I Am Victor

Tabs

Status: Development As of April 6, 2017

Development: Story selection and rights acquired; idea being crafted into usable script; financing and casting attachments sought; aiming for 'greenlight'.

poster not available

No Poster Available


TBA | Thriller Adaptation

After a skilled but morally corrupt and narcissistic divorce attorney finds himself framed for a series of brutal murders, he embarks on his own investigation to find the killer. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

To Be Announced (TBA)

Producer

Baltasar Kormákur

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Baltasar Kormákur

Screenwriter

Neal Purvis
Robert Wade

Production Companies


Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

After a skilled but morally corrupt and narcissistic divorce attorney finds himself framed for a series of brutal murders, he embarks on his own investigation to find the killer.

Thriller Adaptation

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Adaptation of the novel by Jo Nesbo.

Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links

Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback
Share + Send
News Updates 8
 Other Movies: Popular Trailers
.The Mummy
The Mummy

Theatrical Trailer #2
485 views yesterday

.Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Pirates of the Caribbean...

Theatrical Trailer
454 views yesterday

.Spider-Man: Homecoming
Spider-Man: Homecoming

Theatrical Trailer #2
381 views yesterday

.Justice League
Justice League

Theatrical Trailer #1
365 views yesterday

.IT
IT

Teaser Trailer
321 views yesterday

 Movie News Headlines

[Watch] First Trailer for Colin Trevorrow's 'The Book of Henry'

[Watch] 'War for the Planet of the Apes' Trailer

[Watch] First Trailer: 'Jusice League'

[Watch] Redband Trailer: 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Production Starts on CBS' 'Winchester'

'Wonder Woman': Watch the Origin Trailer

Marvel Studios' 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' New Trailer & Poster

Trending: Top Upcoming Movies See all

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales poster
Pirates of the Caribbean:...
The Fate of the Furious poster
The Fate of the Furious
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 poster
Guardians of the Galaxy V...
IT poster
IT
The Mummy poster
The Mummy
Unforgettable poster
Unforgettable