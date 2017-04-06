Will See 1 Won't See 0

|

After a skilled but morally corrupt and narcissistic divorce attorney finds himself framed for a series of brutal murders, he embarks on his own investigation to find the killer. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Producer

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Baltasar Kormákur



Screenwriter

Neal Purvis

Robert Wade



Production Companies

Rating MPAA

Storyline

Not Available

After a skilled but morally corrupt and narcissistic divorce attorney finds himself framed for a series of brutal murders, he embarks on his own investigation to find the killer.

Trivia & Production Notes

Adaptation of the novel by Jo Nesbo.

Stay Updated Get the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links