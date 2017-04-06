Movie Insider

Speedhunters

Tabs

Status: Pre-Production As of April 6, 2017

Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. Production is scheduled to begin in July 2017.

poster not available

No Poster Available


TBA | Action Thriller

Set in the near future and rooted in the world of Formula racing, a colorful team of racers and crew gets drawn into high intrigue around a revolutionary technology that threatens to change the world.... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

To Be Announced (TBA)

Producer

Lorenzo di Bonaventura

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Rob Cohen

Screenwriter

Josh Parkinson

Production Companies



Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

Set in the near future and rooted in the world of Formula racing, a colorful team of racers and crew gets drawn into high intrigue around a revolutionary technology that threatens to change the world.
from variety.com

Action Thriller

Trivia & Production Notes

  • The film will be shot primarily in English, with some Chinese dialogue (Variety, 4/5/17).

Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links

Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback
Share + Send
News Updates 9
 Other Movies: Popular Trailers
.The Mummy
The Mummy

Theatrical Trailer #2
485 views yesterday

.Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Pirates of the Caribbean...

Theatrical Trailer
454 views yesterday

.Spider-Man: Homecoming
Spider-Man: Homecoming

Theatrical Trailer #2
381 views yesterday

.Justice League
Justice League

Theatrical Trailer #1
365 views yesterday

.IT
IT

Teaser Trailer
321 views yesterday

 Movie News Headlines

[Watch] First Trailer for Colin Trevorrow's 'The Book of Henry'

[Watch] 'War for the Planet of the Apes' Trailer

[Watch] First Trailer: 'Jusice League'

[Watch] Redband Trailer: 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Production Starts on CBS' 'Winchester'

'Wonder Woman': Watch the Origin Trailer

Marvel Studios' 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' New Trailer & Poster

Trending: Top Upcoming Movies See all

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales poster
Pirates of the Caribbean:...
The Fate of the Furious poster
The Fate of the Furious
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 poster
Guardians of the Galaxy V...
IT poster
IT
The Mummy poster
The Mummy
Unforgettable poster
Unforgettable