Status: Pre-Production As of April 6, 2017
Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. Production is scheduled to begin in July 2017.
No Poster Available
TBA | Action Thriller
di Bonaventura Pictures
Set in the near future and rooted in the world of Formula racing, a colorful team of racers and crew gets drawn into high intrigue around a revolutionary technology that threatens to change the world.
In Movie Theaters U.S.To Be Announced (TBA)
ProducerLorenzo di Bonaventura
Cast more cast—
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Production Companies1905 Pictures
di Bonaventura Pictures
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
from variety.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- The film will be shot primarily in English, with some Chinese dialogue (Variety, 4/5/17).
