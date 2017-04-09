Status: Post-Production As of April 9, 2017
Post-Production: Filming completed; editing of shot film; music composition and recordings, as well as sound and visual effects being added.
TBA | Sci-Fi Thriller
Follows a team of highly trained operatives who find themselves trapped inside an isolated military compound after its artificial intelligence is suddenly shut down. The crew begins to experience strange and horrific phenomena as they attempt to uncover what killed the previous team.
In Movie Theaters U.S.To Be Announced (TBA)
- Temple
