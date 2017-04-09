Will See 0 Won't See 0

Follows a team of highly trained operatives who find themselves trapped inside an isolated military compound after its artificial intelligence is suddenly shut down. The crew begins to experience strange and horrific phenomena as they attempt to uncover what killed the previous team.

DIRECTOR

John Stockwell



Screenwriter

Matt Savelloni



Follows a team of highly trained operatives who find themselves trapped inside an isolated military compound after its artificial intelligence is suddenly shut down. The crew begins to experience strange and horrific phenomena as they attempt to uncover what killed the previous team.

Also Known As

Temple

