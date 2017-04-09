|

1hr, 35m

The story of Gertrude Bell, the most powerful woman in the British Empire in her day. Bell shaped the destiny of Iraq after World War I in ways that still reverberate today. More influential than her... more

Zeva Oelbaum

Sabine Krayenbühl



Voiced and executive produced by Tilda Swinton.

