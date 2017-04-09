Movie Insider

Letters from Baghdad

Letters from Baghdad movie poster
2017 | Documentary | 1hr, 35m

The story of Gertrude Bell, the most powerful woman in the British Empire in her day. Bell shaped the destiny of Iraq after World War I in ways that still reverberate today. More influential than her... more

Friday, June 2, 2017

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Zeva Oelbaum
Sabine Krayenbühl

Screenwriter

Companies

Between the Rivers Productions

Storyline

The story of Gertrude Bell, the most powerful woman in the British Empire in her day. Bell shaped the destiny of Iraq after World War I in ways that still reverberate today. More influential than her friend and colleague T.E. Lawrence (a.k.a. Lawrence of Arabia), why has she been written out of the history?

Documentary

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Voiced and executive produced by Tilda Swinton.

