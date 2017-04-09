2017 | Documentary | 1hr, 35m
Zeva Oelbaum
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, June 2, 2017
Zeva Oelbaum
Sabine Krayenbühl
CompaniesBetween the Rivers Productions
The story of Gertrude Bell, the most powerful woman in the British Empire in her day. Bell shaped the destiny of Iraq after World War I in ways that still reverberate today. More influential than her friend and colleague T.E. Lawrence (a.k.a. Lawrence of Arabia), why has she been written out of the history?
- Voiced and executive produced by Tilda Swinton.
