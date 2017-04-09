Status: Production As of April 9, 2017
Production: Finalizing production budget, filming the movie begins. Filming starts May 30th in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Miami Beach.
TBA | Biography Drama
David Aaron Cohen
Story of a larger-than-life character in Don Aronow, a womanizing multimillionaire who created the Cigarette and other speedboats.
In Movie Theaters U.S.To Be Announced (TBA)
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
David Aaron Cohen
John Luessenhop
Production CompaniesHannibal Classics
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
modified plot formulation from deadline.com
