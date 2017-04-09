Movie Insider

Speed Kills

Status: Production As of April 9, 2017

Production: Finalizing production budget, filming the movie begins. Filming starts May 30th in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Miami Beach.

TBA | Biography Drama

Story of a larger-than-life character in Don Aronow, a womanizing multimillionaire who created the Cigarette and other speedboats.

Cast more cast

John Travolta
Don Aronow
DIRECTOR

John Luessenhop

Screenwriter

David Aaron Cohen
John Luessenhop

Storyline

Story of a larger-than-life character in Don Aronow, a womanizing multimillionaire who created the Cigarette and other speedboats.
modified plot formulation from deadline.com

Biography Drama True Story

News Updates 9
