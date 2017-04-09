Movie Insider

Take Me

2017 | NR | Comedy | 1hr, 24m

Ray Moody (Pat Healy) is a fledgling entrepreneur, trying to get his company off the ground in Los Angeles. His business: the niche Kidnap Solutions, LLC, specializing in abductions that provide alter...

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, May 5, 2017

Cast

DIRECTOR

Pat Healy

Screenwriter

Companies

The Orchard

Rating MPAA

NR Not Rated

Storyline

Ray Moody (Pat Healy) is a fledgling entrepreneur, trying to get his company off the ground in Los Angeles. His business: the niche Kidnap Solutions, LLC, specializing in abductions that provide alternative therapy for his clients. When a mysterious call contracts him for a weekend kidnapping with a handsome payday at the end, Ray jumps at the opportunity. But the job, and his target—business consultant Anna St. Blair (Taylor Schilling)—may not be all that they seem.
official plot version from theorchard.com

Comedy

Related Links

