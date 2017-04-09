Status: Post-Production As of April 9, 2017
Post-Production: Filming completed; editing of shot film; music composition and recordings, as well as sound and visual effects being added.
No Poster Available
TBA | Comedy Crime
Jason Mewes
The story is a dark comedy that tells of an actor named Jason Mewes attempting to reinvent himself in Hollywood.
The story is a dark comedy that tells of an actor named Jason Mewes attempting to reinvent himself in Hollywood. more
In Movie Theaters U.S.To Be Announced (TBA)
Cast more cast
Continues Below Ad
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Jason Mewes
Christ Anastasi
Dominic Burns
Production CompaniesRed Rock Entertainment
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
The story is a dark comedy that tells of an actor named Jason Mewes attempting to reinvent himself in Hollywood.
from hollywoodreporter.com
Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email
Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!
Ask Question Show Comments
Related Links
- Madness in the Method on IMDb
Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback