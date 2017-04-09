Movie Insider

Madness in the Method

Status: Post-Production As of April 9, 2017

Post-Production: Filming completed; editing of shot film; music composition and recordings, as well as sound and visual effects being added.

TBA | Comedy Crime

The story is a dark comedy that tells of an actor named Jason Mewes attempting to reinvent himself in Hollywood. more

To Be Announced (TBA)

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Jason Mewes

Screenwriter

Jason Mewes
Christ Anastasi
Dominic Burns

from hollywoodreporter.com

Comedy Crime

