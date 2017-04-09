2017 | Action Thriller
A Russian Police Major (Alexander Nevsky) is enlisted by the LAPD to help solve a series of gruesome murders perpetrated against young women by a sadistic sociopathic killer on the mean streets of Hollywood.
A Russian Police Major (Alexander Nevsky) is enlisted by the LAPD to help solve a series of gruesome murders perpetrated against young women by a sadistic sociopathic killer on the mean streets of Hollywood.
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, April 28, 2017
On Demand (VOD) Cable, Amazon Instant, Google Play, iTunesTuesday, May 2, 2017
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
CompaniesITN Distribution
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
A Russian Police Major (Alexander Nevsky) is enlisted by the LAPD to help solve a series of gruesome murders perpetrated against young women by a sadistic sociopathic killer on the mean streets of Hollywood.
