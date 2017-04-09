Movie Insider

Black Rose

Tabs
Black Rose movie poster

Buy Advance Tix
2017 | Action Thriller

A Russian Police Major (Alexander Nevsky) is enlisted by the LAPD to help solve a series of gruesome murders perpetrated against young women by a sadistic sociopathic killer on the mean streets of Hol... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, April 28, 2017

Coming Soon (18 days to go!) Watch Trailer

On Demand (VOD) Cable, Amazon Instant, Google Play, iTunes

Tuesday, May 2, 2017
Coming Soon (22 days to go!) Pre-Order

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Alexander Nevsky

Screenwriter

Brent Huff
George Saunders

Companies

ITN Distribution

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

A Russian Police Major (Alexander Nevsky) is enlisted by the LAPD to help solve a series of gruesome murders perpetrated against young women by a sadistic sociopathic killer on the mean streets of Hollywood.
from itnfilms.net

Action Thriller

Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links

Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback
Watch Trailer 1
Theatrical Trailer
Theatrical Trailer 72 views
Share + Send
News Updates 16
 Other Movies: Popular Trailers
.The Mummy
The Mummy

Theatrical Trailer #2
485 views yesterday

.Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Pirates of the Caribbean...

Theatrical Trailer
454 views yesterday

.Spider-Man: Homecoming
Spider-Man: Homecoming

Theatrical Trailer #2
381 views yesterday

.Justice League
Justice League

Theatrical Trailer #1
365 views yesterday

.IT
IT

Teaser Trailer
321 views yesterday

 Movie News Headlines

[Watch] First Trailer for Colin Trevorrow's 'The Book of Henry'

[Watch] 'War for the Planet of the Apes' Trailer

[Watch] First Trailer: 'Jusice League'

[Watch] Redband Trailer: 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Production Starts on CBS' 'Winchester'

'Wonder Woman': Watch the Origin Trailer

Marvel Studios' 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' New Trailer & Poster

Trending: Top Upcoming Movies See all

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales poster
Pirates of the Caribbean:...
The Fate of the Furious poster
The Fate of the Furious
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 poster
Guardians of the Galaxy V...
IT poster
IT
The Mummy poster
The Mummy
Unforgettable poster
Unforgettable