Status: Development As of April 9, 2017
Development: Story selection and rights acquired; idea being crafted into usable script; financing and casting attachments sought; aiming for 'greenlight'.
No Poster Available
TBA | Drama True Story
Carrie Buck, a young Virginia woman, becomes a lightning rod for a political movement that promises to eliminate the "unfit" from our country. She is forced to single-handedly fight against it for the one thing she desperately wants – to be a mother.
A fact-based courtroom drama set in the 1920s. more
In Movie Theaters U.S.To Be Announced (TBA)
Cast more cast
Continues Below Ad
DIRECTOR
—
Screenwriter
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
Carrie Buck, a young Virginia woman, becomes a lightning rod for a political movement that promises to eliminate the "unfit" from our country. She is forced to single-handedly fight against it for the one thing she desperately wants – to be a mother.
from deadline.com
Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email
Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!
Ask Question Show Comments
Related Links
- Unfit on IMDb
Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback