Unfit

Status: Development As of April 9, 2017

Development: Story selection and rights acquired; idea being crafted into usable script; financing and casting attachments sought; aiming for 'greenlight'.

TBA | Drama True Story

A fact-based courtroom drama set in the 1920s. more

To Be Announced (TBA)

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Screenwriter

Melissa London Hilfers

Companies

Amazon Studios & 1 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

Carrie Buck, a young Virginia woman, becomes a lightning rod for a political movement that promises to eliminate the "unfit" from our country. She is forced to single-handedly fight against it for the one thing she desperately wants – to be a mother.
from deadline.com

Drama True Story

News Updates 8
