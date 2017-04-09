Will See 0 Won't See 0

A fact-based courtroom drama set in the 1920s. more

Carrie Buck, a young Virginia woman, becomes a lightning rod for a political movement that promises to eliminate the "unfit" from our country. She is forced to single-handedly fight against it for the one thing she desperately wants – to be a mother.

from deadline.com

