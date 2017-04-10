Movie Insider

The Trip to Spain

Tabs
poster not available

No Poster Available


2017 | Drama

Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon embark on another culinary road trip in Spain. Over plates of pintxos and paella, the pair exchange barbs and celebrity impressions, as well as more serious reflections o... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, August 11, 2017

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Screenwriter

Companies

IFC Films

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon embark on another culinary road trip in Spain. Over plates of pintxos and paella, the pair exchange barbs and celebrity impressions, as well as more serious reflections on what it means to settle into middle age.
modified plot formulation from ifcfilms.com

Drama

Trivia & Production Notes

  • The third installment of Michael Winterbottom’s The Trip series.

Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links

Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback
Share + Send
News Updates 12
 Other Movies: Popular Trailers
.The Mummy
The Mummy

Theatrical Trailer #2
485 views yesterday

.Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Pirates of the Caribbean...

Theatrical Trailer
454 views yesterday

.Spider-Man: Homecoming
Spider-Man: Homecoming

Theatrical Trailer #2
381 views yesterday

.Justice League
Justice League

Theatrical Trailer #1
365 views yesterday

.IT
IT

Teaser Trailer
321 views yesterday

 Movie News Headlines

[Watch] First Trailer for Colin Trevorrow's 'The Book of Henry'

[Watch] 'War for the Planet of the Apes' Trailer

[Watch] First Trailer: 'Jusice League'

[Watch] Redband Trailer: 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Production Starts on CBS' 'Winchester'

'Wonder Woman': Watch the Origin Trailer

Marvel Studios' 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' New Trailer & Poster

Trending: Top Upcoming Movies See all

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales poster
Pirates of the Caribbean:...
The Fate of the Furious poster
The Fate of the Furious
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 poster
Guardians of the Galaxy V...
IT poster
IT
The Mummy poster
The Mummy
Unforgettable poster
Unforgettable