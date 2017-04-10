No Poster Available
2017 | Drama
Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon embark on another culinary road trip in Spain. Over plates of pintxos and paella, the pair exchange barbs and celebrity impressions, as well as more serious reflections on what it means to settle into middle age.
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, August 11, 2017
Storyline
modified plot formulation from ifcfilms.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- The third installment of Michael Winterbottom’s The Trip series.
