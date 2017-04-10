Movie Insider

Shriver

Status: Development As of April 10, 2017

Development: Story selection and rights acquired; idea being crafted into usable script; financing and casting attachments sought; aiming for 'greenlight'.

TBA | Comedy Romance

A depressed often inebriated loner is mistaken for a renowned but reclusive author with whom he shares a name. He suddenly finds himself the subject of adulation and the center of attention at a write... more

To Be Announced (TBA)

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Michael Maren

Screenwriter

Michael Maren

Production Companies


Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

A depressed often inebriated loner is mistaken for a renowned but reclusive author with whom he shares a name. He suddenly finds himself the subject of adulation and the center of attention at a writers conference celebrating the 20th anniversary of the book written by the real author. "Shriver" steps into the role, sparks a romance with the English professor, who runs the conference, and is about to pull it all off when the real Shriver appears.
modified plot formulation from deadline.com

Comedy Romance

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Based on the novel by Chris Belden.

Related Links

