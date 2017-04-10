|

Michael Maren



Michael Maren



A depressed often inebriated loner is mistaken for a renowned but reclusive author with whom he shares a name. He suddenly finds himself the subject of adulation and the center of attention at a writers conference celebrating the 20th anniversary of the book written by the real author. "Shriver" steps into the role, sparks a romance with the English professor, who runs the conference, and is about to pull it all off when the real Shriver appears.

modified plot formulation from deadline.com

Based on the novel by Chris Belden.

