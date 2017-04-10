Status: Development As of April 10, 2017
Development: Story selection and rights acquired; idea being crafted into usable script; financing and casting attachments sought; aiming for 'greenlight'.
No Poster Available
In Movie Theaters U.S.To Be Announced (TBA)
Cast more cast—
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Production CompaniesBig Fan Films
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
A depressed often inebriated loner is mistaken for a renowned but reclusive author with whom he shares a name. He suddenly finds himself the subject of adulation and the center of attention at a writers conference celebrating the 20th anniversary of the book written by the real author. "Shriver" steps into the role, sparks a romance with the English professor, who runs the conference, and is about to pull it all off when the real Shriver appears.
modified plot formulation from deadline.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- Based on the novel by Chris Belden.
