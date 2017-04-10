Status: Post-Production As of April 10, 2017
Post-Production: Filming completed; editing of shot film; music composition and recordings, as well as sound and visual effects being added.
No Poster Available
TBA | Drama
Follows a family reeling with their sister’s death. They embark on a journey to collect the remnants of her life. The family members delve into past memories to piece together a portrait of the woman they lost.
In Movie Theaters U.S.To Be Announced (TBA)
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Production CompaniesCASM Films
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
Follows a family reeling with their sister’s death. They embark on a journey to collect the remnants of her life. The family members delve into past memories to piece together a portrait of the woman they lost.
from deadline.com
