Will See 0 Won't See 0

|

A once-legendary Broadway composer, who gets stuck composing jingles to make ends meet, finds out that a Staten Island high school is staging his most famous musical, and he becomes obsessed with shut... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Barry Levinson



Screenwriter

Phil Primason



Production Companies

Rating MPAA

Storyline

Not Available

A once-legendary Broadway composer, who gets stuck composing jingles to make ends meet, finds out that a Staten Island high school is staging his most famous musical, and he becomes obsessed with shutting it down.

Stay Updated Get the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links