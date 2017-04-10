Status: Development As of April 10, 2017
Development: Story selection and rights acquired; idea being crafted into usable script; financing and casting attachments sought; aiming for 'greenlight'.
No Poster Available
TBA | Comedy
In Movie Theaters U.S.To Be Announced (TBA)
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Production CompaniesBaltimore Pictures
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
A once-legendary Broadway composer, who gets stuck composing jingles to make ends meet, finds out that a Staten Island high school is staging his most famous musical, and he becomes obsessed with shutting it down.
