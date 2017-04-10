Will See 0 Won't See 0

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Matthias Hoene



Screenwriter

Luc Besson

Robert Mark Kamen



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storyline

After a mysterious chest opens a gateway through time, teen gamer Jack (Uriah Shelton) is transported to an ancient empire terrorized by a cruel barbarian king (former WWE superstar Dave Bautista). Jack will need all of his gaming skills as he battles to defeat the barbarian, protect a beautiful princess, and somehow find his way back home.

from europacorp.com

