Enter the Warriors Gate

Enter the Warriors Gate movie poster

2017 | Action Adventure

After a mysterious chest opens a gateway through time, teen gamer Jack (Uriah Shelton) is transported to an ancient empire terrorized by a cruel barbarian king (former WWE superstar Dave Bautista). Ja... more

Friday, May 5, 2017

Friday, May 5, 2017
DIRECTOR

Matthias Hoene

Screenwriter

Luc Besson
Robert Mark Kamen

Companies

EuropaCorp

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

After a mysterious chest opens a gateway through time, teen gamer Jack (Uriah Shelton) is transported to an ancient empire terrorized by a cruel barbarian king (former WWE superstar Dave Bautista). Jack will need all of his gaming skills as he battles to defeat the barbarian, protect a beautiful princess, and somehow find his way back home.
from europacorp.com

Action Adventure Fantasy

