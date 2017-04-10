2017 | Action Adventure
After a mysterious chest opens a gateway through time, teen gamer Jack (Uriah Shelton) is transported to an ancient empire terrorized by a cruel barbarian king (former WWE superstar Dave Bautista). Jack will need all of his gaming skills as he battles to defeat the barbarian, protect a beautiful princess, and somehow find his way back home.
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, May 5, 2017
On Demand (VOD) Cable, Amazon Instant, Google Play, iTunesFriday, May 5, 2017
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
CompaniesEuropaCorp
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
After a mysterious chest opens a gateway through time, teen gamer Jack (Uriah Shelton) is transported to an ancient empire terrorized by a cruel barbarian king (former WWE superstar Dave Bautista). Jack will need all of his gaming skills as he battles to defeat the barbarian, protect a beautiful princess, and somehow find his way back home.
from europacorp.com
