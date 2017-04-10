Status: Production As of April 10, 2017
Production: Finalizing production budget, filming the movie begins. Filming in Toronto.
TBA | Drama Sci-Fi
The story of Issac Bruno (Adams), as astronomer obsessed with searching the cosmos for signs of life beyond Earth, despite the collapse of his own personal life around him. Isaac takes on an unqualified but spirited young research assistant named Clara (Bellisario) who restores balance and perspective in the midst of his downward spiral.
In Movie Theaters U.S.To Be Announced (TBA)
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Production CompaniesSerendipity Point Films
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
modified plot formulation from deadline.com
