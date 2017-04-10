Status: Production As of April 10, 2017
Production: Finalizing production budget, filming the movie begins.
Centers on a socially awkward genius (Clayton) who divulges to a pro-suicide support group that he plans to kill himself after being constantly picked on by a former childhood friend and school bully ... more
Maria Capp
Johnny James Fiore
Grant Harling
Production Companies
Storyline
Centers on a socially awkward genius (Clayton) who divulges to a pro-suicide support group that he plans to kill himself after being constantly picked on by a former childhood friend and school bully (Doww) and his widowed father, for whom he harbors a deep resentment for over his mother’s death. When the new quirky kid (Bragg) in school befriends him, his plans are sidetracked.
modified plot formulation from deadline.com
