Status: Development As of April 10, 2017
Development: Story selection and rights acquired; idea being crafted into usable script; financing and casting attachments sought; aiming for 'greenlight'. Imagine Entertainment won auction rights for J.D. Vance’s NY Times bestselling debut memoir Hillbilly Elegy.
Raised poor in the Rust Belt city of Middletown, OH, and the Appalachian town of Jackson, KY, J.D. Vance grows up among the working-class "hillbillies." After enlisting in the Marine Corps and servin...
ProducersBrian Grazer
Ron Howard
Erica Huggins
Production CompaniesImagine Entertainment
Storyline
Raised poor in the Rust Belt city of Middletown, OH, and the Appalachian town of Jackson, KY, J.D. Vance grows up among the working-class "hillbillies." After enlisting in the Marine Corps and serving in Iraq, Vance graduates from the Ohio State University and Yale Law School. He becomes a successful venture capitalist, contributes to the National Review and joins CNN as a political contributor.
paraphrased plot formulation from deadline.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- Based on J.D. Vance’s NY Times bestselling debut memoir of the same name.
