Hillbilly Elegy

Status: Development As of April 10, 2017

Development: Story selection and rights acquired; idea being crafted into usable script; financing and casting attachments sought; aiming for 'greenlight'. Imagine Entertainment won auction rights for J.D. Vance’s NY Times bestselling debut memoir Hillbilly Elegy.

TBA | Biography Adaptation

Raised poor in the Rust Belt city of Middletown, OH, and the Appalachian town of Jackson, KY, J.D. Vance grows up among the working-class "hillbillies." After enlisting in the Marine Corps and servin... more

To Be Announced (TBA)

Producers

Brian Grazer
Ron Howard
Erica Huggins

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Ron Howard

Screenwriter

Production Companies


Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

Raised poor in the Rust Belt city of Middletown, OH, and the Appalachian town of Jackson, KY, J.D. Vance grows up among the working-class "hillbillies." After enlisting in the Marine Corps and serving in Iraq, Vance graduates from the Ohio State University and Yale Law School. He becomes a successful venture capitalist, contributes to the National Review and joins CNN as a political contributor.
Biography Adaptation

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Based on J.D. Vance’s NY Times bestselling debut memoir of the same name.

