Status: Pre-Production As of April 7, 2017

Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. Looking at a spring 2018 start of production.

TBA | Action Adventure

Plot details are unknown at this time, other than the fact that it will be a period piece centered around the Jungle Cruise theme park attraction. more

DIRECTOR

Screenwriter

John Requa
Glenn Ficarra

Companies

Walt Disney Pictures & 4 more

Plot details are unknown at this time, other than the fact that it will be a period piece centered around the Jungle Cruise theme park attraction.
modified plot formulation from variety.com

Action Adventure Drama

