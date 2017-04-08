Movie Insider

Baywatch

2017 | R | Action Adventure

A devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Johnson) butts heads with a brash new recruit (Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay. more

Thursday, May 25, 2017

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Seth Gordon

Screenwriter

Brian Gatewood
Alessandro Tanaka
Peter Tolan

Companies

Paramount Pictures & 5 more

Rating MPAA

R for language throughout, crude sexual content, and graphic nudity

Storylines 5 more

A new hotshot lifeguard (Efron) butts heads with the infamous, badass, and universally loved, Mitch Buchannon (The Rock), head lifeguard of BAYWATCH in Miami. Although the bay seems like any other beach, mysterious activity arises at a local beach club, leading Mitch to believe his beloved Bay is in danger, and his team must come together to save it.
official plot version from paramount.com

Action Adventure Comedy

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Based on the popular TV show. Insiders place the "Baywatch" adaptation in the context of a TV revamp like "Charlie's Angels" rather than "Starsky and Hutch," which indicates that female-driven action is also on the menu.
  • At one point the plot revolved around a series of shark attacks that led the Baywatch team to investigate a drug-smuggling operation. No word on current plot (Hollywood Reporter, 10/2/14).
  • Said to be a similar tonal vein as the recent 21 Jump Street movies.

Theatrical Trailer
Theatrical Trailer 2,239 views
News Updates 74
