Brian Gatewood
A new hotshot lifeguard (Efron) butts heads with the infamous, badass, and universally loved, Mitch Buchannon (The Rock), head lifeguard of BAYWATCH in Miami. Although the bay seems like any other beach, mysterious activity arises at a local beach club, leading Mitch to believe his beloved Bay is in danger, and his team must come together to save it.
In Movie Theaters U.S.Thursday, May 25, 2017
Cast more cast
Pamela Anderson
C.J. Parker
Zac Efron
Matt Brody
Kelly Rohrbach
C. J. Parker
Alexandra Daddario
Summer Quinn
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Brian Gatewood
Alessandro Tanaka
Peter Tolan
Companies
Rating MPAAR for language throughout, crude sexual content, and graphic nudity
Storylines 5 more
official plot version from paramount.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- Based on the popular TV show. Insiders place the "Baywatch" adaptation in the context of a TV revamp like "Charlie's Angels" rather than "Starsky and Hutch," which indicates that female-driven action is also on the menu.
- At one point the plot revolved around a series of shark attacks that led the Baywatch team to investigate a drug-smuggling operation. No word on current plot (Hollywood Reporter, 10/2/14).
- Said to be a similar tonal vein as the recent 21 Jump Street movies.
