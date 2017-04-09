Status: Post-Production As of March 27, 2015
Post-Production: Filming completed; editing of shot film; music composition and recordings, as well as sound and visual effects being added.
2017 | Comedy Romance
Michael Carney
Same Kind of Different As Me is the story of an international art dealer Ron Hall (Kinnear) who must befriend a dangerous homeless man (Hounsou) in order to save his struggling marriage to his wife (Zellweger), a woman whose dreams will lead all three of them on the most remarkable journey of their lives. Voight plays Hall's father, with whom he reconciles thanks to the revelations of his new life.
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, October 20, 2017
Cast more cast
Greg Kinnear
Ron Hall
Olivia Holt
Regan
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Michael Carney
Ron Hall
Alexander Foard
CompaniesPure Flix Entertainment & 2 more
Rating MPAANot Available
Storylines 2 more
official plot version from paramount.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- Adapted from the 2006 nonfiction best-seller - Same Kind Of Different As Me: A Modern-Day Slave, An International Art Dealer, And The Unlikely Woman Who Bound Them Together.
- Michael Carney will make his directorial debut from a screenplay he co-wrote with Alexander Foard and Ron Hall.
- Olivia Holt will play Regan, the daughter of Ron and Debbie Hall, played by Greg Kinnear and Renee Zellweger, respectively.
