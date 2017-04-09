|

An international art dealer befriends a homeless man in order to try to save his marriage with wife. more

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Michael Carney



Screenwriter

Michael Carney

Ron Hall

Alexander Foard



Companies

Rating MPAA

Same Kind of Different As Me is the story of an international art dealer Ron Hall (Kinnear) who must befriend a dangerous homeless man (Hounsou) in order to save his struggling marriage to his wife (Zellweger), a woman whose dreams will lead all three of them on the most remarkable journey of their lives. Voight plays Hall's father, with whom he reconciles thanks to the revelations of his new life.

Trivia & Production Notes

Adapted from the 2006 nonfiction best-seller - Same Kind Of Different As Me: A Modern-Day Slave, An International Art Dealer, And The Unlikely Woman Who Bound Them Together.

Michael Carney will make his directorial debut from a screenplay he co-wrote with Alexander Foard and Ron Hall.

Olivia Holt will play Regan, the daughter of Ron and Debbie Hall, played by Greg Kinnear and Renee Zellweger, respectively.

