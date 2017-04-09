Movie Insider

Same Kind of Different As Me

Tabs

Status: Post-Production As of March 27, 2015

Post-Production: Filming completed; editing of shot film; music composition and recordings, as well as sound and visual effects being added.

Same Kind of Different As Me movie poster
2017 | Comedy Romance

An international art dealer befriends a homeless man in order to try to save his marriage with wife. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, October 20, 2017

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Michael Carney

Screenwriter

Michael Carney
Ron Hall
Alexander Foard

Companies

Pure Flix Entertainment & 2 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storylines 2 more

Same Kind of Different As Me is the story of an international art dealer Ron Hall (Kinnear) who must befriend a dangerous homeless man (Hounsou) in order to save his struggling marriage to his wife (Zellweger), a woman whose dreams will lead all three of them on the most remarkable journey of their lives. Voight plays Hall's father, with whom he reconciles thanks to the revelations of his new life.
official plot version from paramount.com

Comedy Romance

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Adapted from the 2006 nonfiction best-seller - Same Kind Of Different As Me: A Modern-Day Slave, An International Art Dealer, And The Unlikely Woman Who Bound Them Together.
  • Michael Carney will make his directorial debut from a screenplay he co-wrote with Alexander Foard and Ron Hall.
  • Olivia Holt will play Regan, the daughter of Ron and Debbie Hall, played by Greg Kinnear and Renee Zellweger, respectively.

Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links

Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback
Watch Trailers 2
Teaser Trailer
Teaser Trailer 120 views
Share + Send
News Updates 49
 Other Movies: Popular Trailers
.The Mummy
The Mummy

Theatrical Trailer #2
485 views yesterday

.Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Pirates of the Caribbean...

Theatrical Trailer
454 views yesterday

.Spider-Man: Homecoming
Spider-Man: Homecoming

Theatrical Trailer #2
381 views yesterday

.Justice League
Justice League

Theatrical Trailer #1
365 views yesterday

.IT
IT

Teaser Trailer
321 views yesterday

 Movie News Headlines

[Watch] First Trailer for Colin Trevorrow's 'The Book of Henry'

[Watch] 'War for the Planet of the Apes' Trailer

[Watch] First Trailer: 'Jusice League'

[Watch] Redband Trailer: 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Production Starts on CBS' 'Winchester'

'Wonder Woman': Watch the Origin Trailer

Marvel Studios' 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' New Trailer & Poster

Trending: Top Upcoming Movies See all

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales poster
Pirates of the Caribbean:...
The Fate of the Furious poster
The Fate of the Furious
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 poster
Guardians of the Galaxy V...
IT poster
IT
The Mummy poster
The Mummy
Unforgettable poster
Unforgettable