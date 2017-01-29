Movie Insider

The Last Full Measure

Tabs

Status: Pre-Production As of January 29, 2017

Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. Production starts March 2017.

poster not available

No Poster Available


TBA | Drama War

From true events, The Last Full Measure is one of the great untold stories from the Vietnam War. During one of the bloodiest days of the Vietnam War, Air Force Pararescue Jumper, William H. Pitsenb... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

To Be Announced (TBA)

Cast more cast

Linus Roache
Whit Peters
Bradley Whitford
Carlton Stanton
William Hurt
Tulley
Christopher Plummer
Frank Pitsenbarger
Diane Ladd
Alice Pitsenbarger
Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Todd Robinson

Screenwriter

Todd Robinson

Companies

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

From true events, The Last Full Measure is one of the great untold stories from the Vietnam War. During one of the bloodiest days of the Vietnam War, Air Force Pararescue Jumper, William H. Pitsenbarger, saves the lives of nearly sixty mud soldiers whom he did not know before falling himself. He was awarded a posthumous Medal of Honor after a young Washington bureaucrat teamed with veterans of Operation Abilene and Pitsenbarger’s father and convinced Congress to reconsider the legacy of his sacrifice 34 years after his death.
official plot version from rcrmediagroup.com

Drama War

Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links

Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback
Share + Send
News Updates 26
 Other Movies: Popular Trailers
.Rings
Rings

Theatrical Trailer #2
532 views yesterday

.Logan
Logan

Final Trailer
524 views yesterday

.The Great Wall
The Great Wall

Teaser Trailer
507 views yesterday

.The Space Between Us
The Space Between Us

Theatrical Trailer
498 views yesterday

.Get Out
Get Out

Theatrical Trailer
412 views yesterday

 Movie News Headlines

FIrst Look: The 'Ocean's Eight' Crew

Ben Affleck: No Longer Directing 'The Batman'

First 'Chips' Trailer: Starring Dax Shepard & Michael Peña

'Justice League' Arrives: First Look Image

[Watch] Terrifying Redband 'Alien: Convenant' Trailer

Dom Goes Rogue - First Trailer For 'The Fate Of The Furious'

Spidey Done Right?! 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' First Teaser

Trending: Top Upcoming Movies See all

The Space Between Us poster
The Space Between Us
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales poster
Pirates of the Caribbean:...
The Great Wall poster
The Great Wall
Rings poster
Rings
Logan poster
Logan
Transformers: The Last Knight poster
Transformers: The Last Kn...