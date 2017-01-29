Status: Pre-Production As of January 29, 2017
Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. Production starts March 2017.
From true events, The Last Full Measure is one of the great untold stories from the Vietnam War. During one of the bloodiest days of the Vietnam War, Air Force Pararescue Jumper, William H. Pitsenb... more
From true events, The Last Full Measure is one of the great untold stories from the Vietnam War. During one of the bloodiest days of the Vietnam War, Air Force Pararescue Jumper, William H. Pitsenbarger, saves the lives of nearly sixty mud soldiers whom he did not know before falling himself. He was awarded a posthumous Medal of Honor after a young Washington bureaucrat teamed with veterans of Operation Abilene and Pitsenbarger’s father and convinced Congress to reconsider the legacy of his sacrifice 34 years after his death.
