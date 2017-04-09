Movie Insider

Before I Fall

Before I Fall movie poster

3.95 / 5 stars (19 users)

2017 | PG-13 | Drama Fantasy | 1hr, 39m

What if you had only one day to change absolutely everything? Samantha Kingston has everything: the perfect friends, the perfect guy, and a seemingly perfect future. Then, everything changes. After on... more

Friday, March 3, 2017

Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Ry Russo-Young

Screenwriter

Maria Maggenti
Gina Prince-Bythewood

Companies

Open Road Films & 4 more

Rating MPAA

PG-13 for mature thematic content involving drinking, sexuality, bullying, some violent images, and language-all involving teens

Storylines 2 more

What if you had only one day to change absolutely everything? Samantha Kingston has everything: the perfect friends, the perfect guy, and a seemingly perfect future. Then, everything changes. After one fateful night, Sam wakes up with no future at all. Trapped reliving the same day over and over, she begins to question just how perfect her life really was. As she begins to untangle the mystery of a life suddenly derailed, she must also unwind the secrets of the people closest to her, and discover the power of a single day to make a difference, not just in her own life, but in the lives of those around her—before she runs out of time for good.
Drama Fantasy Teen Adaptation

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Adapted from the novel by Lauren Oliver.

