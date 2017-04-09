Buy Tickets All Trailers
What if you had only one day to change absolutely everything? Samantha Kingston has everything: the perfect friends, the perfect guy, and a seemingly perfect future. Then, everything changes. After on... more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, March 3, 2017
On DVDTuesday, May 30, 2017
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Maria Maggenti
Gina Prince-Bythewood
Companies
Rating MPAAPG-13 for mature thematic content involving drinking, sexuality, bullying, some violent images, and language-all involving teens
Storylines 2 more
What if you had only one day to change absolutely everything? Samantha Kingston has everything: the perfect friends, the perfect guy, and a seemingly perfect future. Then, everything changes. After one fateful night, Sam wakes up with no future at all. Trapped reliving the same day over and over, she begins to question just how perfect her life really was. As she begins to untangle the mystery of a life suddenly derailed, she must also unwind the secrets of the people closest to her, and discover the power of a single day to make a difference, not just in her own life, but in the lives of those around her—before she runs out of time for good.
Trivia & Production Notes
- Adapted from the novel by Lauren Oliver.
