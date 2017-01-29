|

Focuses on $120 million that is taken out of circulation on a daily basis by the Los Angeles branch of the Federal Reserve and a notorious crew of robbers that plan the ultimate heist right under the ... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Christian Gudegast



Screenwriter

Christian Gudegast

Paul Sheuring



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storylines 2 more

Not Available

modified plot formulation from hollywoodreporter.com

