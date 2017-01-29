Movie Insider

Den of Thieves

Status: Production As of January 29, 2017

Production: Finalizing production budget, filming the movie begins.

TBA | Action Thriller

In Movie Theaters U.S.

To Be Announced (TBA)

Cast

DIRECTOR

Christian Gudegast

Screenwriter

Christian Gudegast
Paul Sheuring

Companies

STX Entertainment & 4 more

Rating MPAA

Storylines

Focuses on $120 million that is taken out of circulation on a daily basis by the Los Angeles branch of the Federal Reserve and a notorious crew of robbers that plan the ultimate heist right under the noses of the city’s best cops.
modified plot formulation from hollywoodreporter.com

Action Thriller

News Updates
