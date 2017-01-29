Status: Production As of January 29, 2017
Production: Finalizing production budget, filming the movie begins.
No Poster Available
TBA | Action Thriller
Christian Gudegast
Focuses on $120 million that is taken out of circulation on a daily basis by the Los Angeles branch of the Federal Reserve and a notorious crew of robbers that plan the ultimate heist right under the noses of the city’s best cops.
In Movie Theaters U.S.To Be Announced (TBA)
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Christian Gudegast
Paul Sheuring
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Storylines 2 more
modified plot formulation from hollywoodreporter.com
