Movie Insider

Ferdinand

Tabs

Status: Post-Production As of July 2, 2016

Post-Production: Filming completed; editing of shot film; music composition and recordings, as well as sound and visual effects being added.

Ferdinand movie poster
2017 | Family 3D

Ferdinand, a little bull, prefers sitting quietly under a cork tree just smelling the flowers versus jumping around, snorting, and butting heads with other bulls. As Ferdinand grows big and strong, hi... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, December 15, 2017 2D/3D

Cast more cast

Russell Peters
Ferdinand (voice)
Donald Sutherland
Banderillero (voice)
Paul Feig
Picador (voice)
Chris O'Dowd
Ferdinand's Dad (voice)
Samantha Morton
The Queen (voice)
Diego Luna
Matador (voice)
Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Carlos Saldanha

Screenwriter

Jenny Bicks
Yoni Brenner

Companies

20th Century Fox & 1 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

Ferdinand, a little bull, prefers sitting quietly under a cork tree just smelling the flowers versus jumping around, snorting, and butting heads with other bulls. As Ferdinand grows big and strong, his temperament remains mellow, but one day five men come to choose the “biggest, fastest, roughest bull” for the bullfights in Madrid and Ferdinand is mistakenly chosen.
verbatim plot from amazon.com

Family 3D Animation Adaptation

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Based on the classic 1936 children's book by Munro Leaf.
Also Known As
  • The Story of Ferdinand

Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links

Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback
Share + Send
News Updates 34
 Other Movies: Popular Trailers
.Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Pirates of the Caribbean...

Teaser Trailer
573 views yesterday

.Transformers: The Last Knight
Transformers: The Last K...

Teaser Trailer
514 views yesterday

.Get Out
Get Out

Theatrical Trailer
505 views yesterday

.Rings
Rings

Theatrical Trailer #2
474 views yesterday

.Logan
Logan

Final Trailer
445 views yesterday

 Movie News Headlines

FIrst Look: The 'Ocean's Eight' Crew

Ben Affleck: No Longer Directing 'The Batman'

First 'Chips' Trailer: Starring Dax Shepard & Michael Peña

'Justice League' Arrives: First Look Image

[Watch] Terrifying Redband 'Alien: Convenant' Trailer

Dom Goes Rogue - First Trailer For 'The Fate Of The Furious'

Spidey Done Right?! 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' First Teaser

Trending: Top Upcoming Movies See all

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales poster
Pirates of the Caribbean:...
The Great Wall poster
The Great Wall
Transformers: The Last Knight poster
Transformers: The Last Kn...
Logan poster
Logan
John Wick: Chapter 2 poster
John Wick: Chapter 2
Get Out poster
Get Out