Status: Post-Production As of July 2, 2016
Post-Production: Filming completed; editing of shot film; music composition and recordings, as well as sound and visual effects being added.
Ferdinand, a little bull, prefers sitting quietly under a cork tree just smelling the flowers versus jumping around, snorting, and butting heads with other bulls. As Ferdinand grows big and strong, hi... more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, December 15, 2017 2D/3D
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
Ferdinand, a little bull, prefers sitting quietly under a cork tree just smelling the flowers versus jumping around, snorting, and butting heads with other bulls. As Ferdinand grows big and strong, his temperament remains mellow, but one day five men come to choose the “biggest, fastest, roughest bull” for the bullfights in Madrid and Ferdinand is mistakenly chosen.
verbatim plot from amazon.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- Based on the classic 1936 children's book by Munro Leaf.
Also Known As
- The Story of Ferdinand
