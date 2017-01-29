|

The film follows Lara Croft (Alicia Vikander) as she sets out on her first expedition to finish her father's research and uncover ancient secrets in order to clear his disgraced name. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Nationwide

Nationwide Release

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Roar Uthaug



Screenwriter

Evan Daugherty

Geneva Robertson-Dworet



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storylines 4 more

Not Available

The film follows Lara Croft (Alicia Vikander) as she sets out on her first expedition to finish her father's research and uncover ancient secrets in order to clear his disgraced name.

modified plot formulation from hollywoodreporter.com

Trivia & Production Notes

Based on the video game franchise by Square Enix. The games have sold over 35 million units.

Based on the video game franchise by Square Enix. The games have sold over 35 million units. Lu Ren (Daniel Wu) is a ship captain who partners with Croft on a quest to find her father (Variety, 1/11/17).

Lu Ren (Daniel Wu) is a ship captain who partners with Croft on a quest to find her father (Variety, 1/11/17). Croft’s father, Lord Richard Croft (to be played by Dominic West), is a key figure in the Raider mythos and is an aristocrat and archeologist (Hollywood Reporter, 1/27/17).

Also Known As

Lara Croft Reboot

More Lara Croft Movies 2

Stay Updated Get the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links