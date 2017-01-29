Status: Pre-Production As of April 28, 2016
Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. Alicia Vikander has signed on to star.
2018 | Action Adventure
Evan Daugherty
The film follows Lara Croft (Alicia Vikander) as she sets out on her first expedition to finish her father's research and uncover ancient secrets in order to clear his disgraced name.
The film follows Lara Croft (Alicia Vikander) as she sets out on her first expedition to finish her father's research and uncover ancient secrets in order to clear his disgraced name.
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, March 16, 2018
Alicia Vikander
Lara Croft
Walton Goggins
[Villain]
Daniel Wu
Lu Ren
Dominic West
Lord Richard Croft
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Evan Daugherty
Geneva Robertson-Dworet
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
The film follows Lara Croft (Alicia Vikander) as she sets out on her first expedition to finish her father's research and uncover ancient secrets in order to clear his disgraced name.
modified plot formulation from hollywoodreporter.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- Based on the video game franchise by Square Enix. The games have sold over 35 million units.
- Lu Ren (Daniel Wu) is a ship captain who partners with Croft on a quest to find her father (Variety, 1/11/17).
- Croft’s father, Lord Richard Croft (to be played by Dominic West), is a key figure in the Raider mythos and is an aristocrat and archeologist (Hollywood Reporter, 1/27/17).
Also Known As
- Lara Croft Reboot
More Lara Croft Movies 2
Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!
