Status: Pre-Production As of April 28, 2016

Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. Alicia Vikander has signed on to star.

2018 | Action Adventure

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, March 16, 2018

Cast more cast

Alicia Vikander
Lara Croft
Walton Goggins
[Villain]
Daniel Wu
Lu Ren
Dominic West
Lord Richard Croft
DIRECTOR

Roar Uthaug

Screenwriter

Evan Daugherty
Geneva Robertson-Dworet

Companies

Warner Bros. Pictures & 3 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storylines 4 more

The film follows Lara Croft (Alicia Vikander) as she sets out on her first expedition to finish her father's research and uncover ancient secrets in order to clear his disgraced name.
modified plot formulation from hollywoodreporter.com

Action Adventure Reboot Video Game

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Based on the video game franchise by Square Enix. The games have sold over 35 million units.
  • Lu Ren (Daniel Wu) is a ship captain who partners with Croft on a quest to find her father (Variety, 1/11/17).
  • Croft’s father, Lord Richard Croft (to be played by Dominic West), is a key figure in the Raider mythos and is an aristocrat and archeologist (Hollywood Reporter, 1/27/17).
Also Known As
  • Lara Croft Reboot

More Lara Croft Movies 2

poster not available
Untitled Lara Croft Rebo...
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life poster
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: ...

