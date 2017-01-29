Status: Pre-Production As of January 1, 2017
Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. Preproduction for Inhumans is underway and filming is expected to begin in March or April 2017.
2017 | Action Adventure
Focuses on the Inhuman royal family.
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, September 1, 2017 IMAX Only
Trivia & Production Notes
- The July 12, 2019 release date has been shelved to TBA, partly because Disney/Lucasfilm’s next Indiana Jones film is scheduled for the following weekend (4/22/16).
- Originally envision as a film release (or a series of films) in 2014, the comic book property has been retooled into an family action-adventure TV series for ABC with signature Marvel humor (Marvel, 12/31/16).
- The initial two episodes of “Marvel’s The Inhumans,” shot entirely with IMAX cameras, will play exclusively for two weeks next September on IMAX screens worldwide (Marvel, 12/31/16).
- This marks the first time a live-action television series has debuted in IMAX (12/31/16).
- The Inhumans, a race of superhumans with diverse and singularly unique powers, were first introduced in Marvel Comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1965.
- The live-action TV series is not taking the place of the planned feature film and is not a spinoff of ABC's Marvel drama Agents of SHIELD (Hollywood Reporter, 1/19/17).
Also Known As
- The Inhumans
