Status: Pre-Production As of January 29, 2017
Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script.
2018 | Action Horror
Ryan Engle
The film will feature three creatures — a monstrously transformed gorilla, crocodile and wolf — who wreak havoc on North American cities and landmarks.
The film will feature three creatures — a monstrously transformed gorilla, crocodile and wolf — who wreak havoc on North American cities and landmarks.
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, April 20, 2018
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Ryan Engle
Carlton Cuse
Ryan Condal
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Storylines
The film will feature three creatures — a monstrously transformed gorilla, crocodile and wolf — who wreak havoc on North American cities and landmarks.
from hollywoodreporter.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- Based on 1980s Midway Games' videogame.
- Much of the key players worked together on the summer hit San Andreas.
- Dwayne Johnson (2/4/16) said production is likely to start at the end of summer depending on how Baywatch and Furious 8 schedules pan out.
- Naomie Harris will star opposite him as a geneticist with a moral streak (Hollywood Reporter, 1/25/17).
