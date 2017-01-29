Movie Insider

Rampage

Status: Pre-Production As of January 29, 2017

Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script.

poster not available

No Poster Available


2018 | Action Horror

The film will feature three creatures — a monstrously transformed gorilla, crocodile and wolf — who wreak havoc on North American cities and landmarks. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, April 20, 2018

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Brad Peyton

Screenwriter

Ryan Engle
Carlton Cuse
Ryan Condal

Companies

Warner Bros. Pictures & 1 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storylines 3 more

The film will feature three creatures — a monstrously transformed gorilla, crocodile and wolf — who wreak havoc on North American cities and landmarks.
from hollywoodreporter.com

Action Horror Video Game Disaster

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Based on 1980s Midway Games' videogame.
  • Much of the key players worked together on the summer hit San Andreas.
  • Dwayne Johnson (2/4/16) said production is likely to start at the end of summer depending on how Baywatch and Furious 8 schedules pan out.
  • Naomie Harris will star opposite him as a geneticist with a moral streak (Hollywood Reporter, 1/25/17).

News Updates 21
