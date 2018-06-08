Movie Insider

Movie Insider® takes you beyond the studio gates. We track upcoming movies through all stages of production.   Filming Now →

Backlot Poll

What would you rather this weekend?
Share + Send
Movies Coming Soon
The Space Between Us
Rings
Fifty Shades Darker
 Most Viewed Trailers   Yesterday
.Get Out
Get Out

Theatrical Trailer
532 views yesterday

.Logan
Logan

Final Trailer
516 views yesterday

.The Space Between Us
The Space Between Us

Theatrical Trailer
499 views yesterday

.Transformers: The Last Knight
Transformers: The Last K...

Teaser Trailer
421 views yesterday

.Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Pirates of the Caribbean...

Teaser Trailer
417 views yesterday

Weekend Box Office: Top 10
1. Hidden Figures $20.5M
2. La La Land $14.5M
3. Sing $13.8M
4. Rogue One: A Star Wars... $13.8M
5. The Bye Bye Man $13.4M
6. Patriots Day $12M
7. Monster Trucks $10.5M
8. Sleepless $8.5M
9. Underworld: Blood Wars $5.8M
10. Passengers $5.6M
fandango

Trending: Top Upcoming Movies See all

The Space Between Us poster
The Space Between Us
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales poster
Pirates of the Caribbean:...
The Great Wall poster
The Great Wall
Rings poster
Rings
Logan poster
Logan
Transformers: The Last Knight poster
Transformers: The Last Kn...