The Mountain Between Us What if your life depended on a stranger?

Status: Post-Production As of March 30, 2017

Post-Production: Filming completed; editing of shot film; music composition and recordings, as well as sound and visual effects being added.

The Mountain Between Us movie poster
2017 | Drama Romance

Stranded after a tragic plane crash, two strangers must forge a connection to survive the extreme elements of a remote snow covered mountain. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, October 6, 2017

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Hany Abu-Assad

Screenwriter

Scott Frank
J. Mills Goodloe
Chris Weitz

Companies

20th Century Fox & 1 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storylines 2 more

Stranded after a tragic plane crash, two strangers must forge a connection to survive the extreme elements of a remote snow covered mountain. When they realize help is not coming, they embark on a terrifying journey across hundreds of miles of wilderness, pushing one another to endure and igniting an unexpected attraction.
official plot version from foxmovies.com

Drama Romance Adaptation

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Based on the novel by Charles Martin.

Related Links

