Status: Post-Production As of March 30, 2017
Post-Production: Filming completed; editing of shot film; music composition and recordings, as well as sound and visual effects being added.
2017 | Drama Romance
Scott Frank
Stranded after a tragic plane crash, two strangers must forge a connection to survive the extreme elements of a remote snow covered mountain. When they realize help is not coming, they embark on a terrifying journey across hundreds of miles of wilderness, pushing one another to endure and igniting an unexpected attraction.
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, October 6, 2017
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Scott Frank
J. Mills Goodloe
Chris Weitz
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Storylines 2 more
official plot version from foxmovies.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- Based on the novel by Charles Martin.
