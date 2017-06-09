Movie Insider

The Mummy Welcome to a new world of gods and monsters.

Tabs
The Mummy movie poster

Buy Tickets All Trailers

3.67 / 5 stars (6 users)

2017 | PG-13 | Action Adventure | 1hr, 50m

Tom Cruise headlines a all-new cinematic version of the The Mummy. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, June 9, 2017

Released; Now Playing Showtimes Buy Tickets

On DVD & Blu-ray Estimated; not official

October 2017

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Alex Kurtzman

Screenwriter

Jon Spaihts
Billy Ray

Companies

Universal Pictures & 2 more

Rating MPAA

PG-13 for violence, action and scary images, and for some suggestive content and partial nudity

Storylines 5 more

Thought safely entombed in a crypt deep beneath the desert, an ancient queen (Sofia Boutella) whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension.
official plot version from universalpictures.com

Action Adventure Reboot

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Universal Pictures is describing the new movie as an "action-adventure tentpole with horror elements" with new characters.
  • This will launch Universal's new cinematic monster universe of classic creature features. Per Hollywood Reporter (11/24/15), other potential films revolve around the characters of Dracula, Frankenstein, the Invisible Man, the Bride of Frankenstein, and vampire hunter Van Helsing.
  • Kicking off Universal Pictures' Dark Universe franchise is The Mummy (Movie Insider, 12/13/15).
  • In a role written specifically for him, Jake Johnson will play a member of the military.

More The Mummy Movies 3

poster not available
The Scorpion King 3: Bat...
The Mummy: Tomb of Dragon Emperor poster
The Mummy: Tomb of Drago...
poster not available
The Mummy 4: Rise of the...

Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Autographed Memorabilia Custom Movie Frames

frames

Related Links

Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback
Watch Trailers 3
Theatrical Trailer #3
Theatrical Trailer #3 12,462 views
Seen the Movie? Rate It!
Share + Send
News Updates 62
 Other Movies: Popular Trailers
.The Mummy
The Mummy

Theatrical Trailer #3
555 views yesterday

.God of War
God of War

Theatrical Trailer
541 views yesterday

.It Comes At Night
It Comes At Night

Theatrical Trailer #2
492 views yesterday

.Despicable Me 3
Despicable Me 3

Theatrical Trailer #3
487 views yesterday

 Movie News Headlines

Steven Spielberg's 'The Papers' Cast Finalized

[Watch] Tom Cruise Crashes Plane in 'American Made' Trailer

[Watch] 'Paddington 2' Trailer: Marmalade-Loving Bear is Back

'Sausage Party' Director to Helm 'Jetsons' Movie

[Watch] Official Trailer for Sony's 'Emoji Movie'

[Watch] 'Blade Runner 2049' Full Trailer

[Watch] Trailer for Christopher Nolan's 'Dunkirk'

Trending: Top Upcoming Movies See all

Transformers: The Last Knight poster
Transformers: The Last Kn...
Despicable Me 3 poster
Despicable Me 3
Resident Evil: Vendetta poster
Resident Evil: Vendetta
Rough Night poster
Rough Night
Spider-Man: Homecoming poster
Spider-Man: Homecoming
All Eyez On Me poster
All Eyez On Me