Will See 5,567 Won't See 2,352

|

PG-13

|

Action

Adventure

|

1hr, 50m

Tom Cruise headlines a all-new cinematic version of the The Mummy. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Nationwide

Nationwide Release

Released; Now Playing Showtimes Buy Tickets

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

October 2017

Alex Kurtzman



Screenwriter

Jon Spaihts

Billy Ray



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storylines 5 more

PG-13 for violence, action and scary images, and for some suggestive content and partial nudity

Thought safely entombed in a crypt deep beneath the desert, an ancient queen (Sofia Boutella) whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension.

official plot version from universalpictures.com

Trivia & Production Notes

Universal Pictures is describing the new movie as an "action-adventure tentpole with horror elements" with new characters.

Universal Pictures is describing the new movie as an "action-adventure tentpole with horror elements" with new characters. This will launch Universal's new cinematic monster universe of classic creature features. Per Hollywood Reporter (11/24/15), other potential films revolve around the characters of Dracula, Frankenstein, the Invisible Man, the Bride of Frankenstein, and vampire hunter Van Helsing.

This will launch Universal's new cinematic monster universe of classic creature features. Per Hollywood Reporter (11/24/15), other potential films revolve around the characters of Dracula, Frankenstein, the Invisible Man, the Bride of Frankenstein, and vampire hunter Van Helsing. Kicking off Universal Pictures' Dark Universe franchise is The Mummy (Movie Insider, 12/13/15).

Kicking off Universal Pictures' Dark Universe franchise is The Mummy (Movie Insider, 12/13/15). In a role written specifically for him, Jake Johnson will play a member of the military.

More The Mummy Movies 3

Stay Updated Get the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Autographed Memorabilia Custom Movie Frames

Related Links