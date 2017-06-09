Buy Tickets All Trailers
2017 | PG-13 | Action Adventure | 1hr, 50m
Thought safely entombed in a crypt deep beneath the desert, an ancient queen (Sofia Boutella) whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension.
Tom Cruise headlines a all-new cinematic version of the The Mummy. more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, June 9, 2017
On DVD & Blu-ray Estimated; not officialOctober 2017
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Companies
Rating MPAAPG-13 for violence, action and scary images, and for some suggestive content and partial nudity
- Universal Pictures is describing the new movie as an "action-adventure tentpole with horror elements" with new characters.
- This will launch Universal's new cinematic monster universe of classic creature features. Per Hollywood Reporter (11/24/15), other potential films revolve around the characters of Dracula, Frankenstein, the Invisible Man, the Bride of Frankenstein, and vampire hunter Van Helsing.
- Kicking off Universal Pictures' Dark Universe franchise is The Mummy (Movie Insider, 12/13/15).
- In a role written specifically for him, Jake Johnson will play a member of the military.
