Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

2017 | PG-13 | Action Sci-Fi | 2hrs, 17m

Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are special operatives for the government of the human territories charged with maintaining order throughout the universe. Valerian has more in... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, July 21, 2017

Cast

Cara Delevingne
Laureline
Dane DeHaan
Valerian
Clive Owen
Commander Arün Filitt
Herbie Hancock
 
Ethan Hawke
 
Rihanna
 
Director

Luc Besson

Screenwriter

Luc Besson

Production Companies


Rating

PG-13 for sci-fi violence and action, suggestive material and brief language

Storylines

Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are special operatives for the government of the human territories charged with maintaining order throughout the universe. Valerian has more in mind than a professional relationship with his partner- blatantly chasing after her with propositions of romance. But his extensive history with women, and her traditional values, drive Laureline to continuously rebuff him.

Under directive from their Commander (Clive Owen), Valerian and Laureline embark on a mission to the breathtaking intergalactic city of Alpha, an ever-expanding metropolis comprised of thousands of different species from all four corners of the universe. Alpha's seventeen million inhabitants have converged over time- uniting their talents, technology and resources for the betterment of all. Unfortunately, not everyone on Alpha shares in these same objectives; in fact, unseen forces are at work, placing our race in great danger.
official plot version from europacorp.com

Action Sci-Fi Adaptation Comic Book

Trivia & Production Notes

  • An English-language live-action adaptation of the Gallic comicbook series.
  • The teaser trailer features an original master recording by The Beatles, marking the first time a Beatles master has been licensed for use in a movie trailer. Recorded by The Beatles in 1969, "Because" debuted on the Abbey Road album (1969) and "Because" (A Cappella Version), which appears in the Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets teaser trailer made its release debut on The Beatles' Anthology 3 in 1996.
Also Known As
  • Valerian

