The Dinner

1.67 / 5 stars (3 users)

2017 | Adaptation Psychological Thriller

Friday, May 5, 2017

Tuesday, August 8, 2017

Oren Moverman

Oren Moverman

The Orchard & 1 more

Not Available

A dark tale about two families who are struggling to make a tough decision regarding their teenage sons -- with the whole story unfolding over one dinner.
from hollywoodreporter.com

Adaptation Psychological Thriller

  • Adaptation of the 2009 novel by Herman Koch.

