Bumblebee

Status: Production As of August 2, 2017

Production: Finalizing production budget, filming the movie begins. Filming started late July 2017. The film’s shoot will take place entirely in California, including in Southern and Northern California.

2018 | Adventure Sci-Fi

The story is set in the year 1987, where Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in t... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, December 21, 2018

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Travis Knight

Screenwriter

Christina Hodson

Companies

Paramount Pictures & 1 more

Storylines 5 more

The story is set in the year 1987, where Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.
modified plot formulation from hollywoodreporter.com

Adventure Sci-Fi Sequel Spin-off

Trivia & Production Notes

  • As Michael Bay told Entertainment Weekly, "It's kind of like a new Transformers. We had three, the first trilogy, and this is going to be the next one. It's the first of a new trilogy. I'm not necessarily sure that I'm doing [the others], but that's what it's meant for (April, 2014)."
  • Per Variety (10/4/15), Hasbro's Steven J. Davis confirmed in a Q&A that a Transformers 5, 6, 7 and 8 are in the works. “Nine of some of the most creative writers I have ever worked with, shepherded by Akiva Goldsman, who many of you may know won an Academy Award for A Beautiful Mind and written a bunch of great movies,” he went on. “And they plotted out the next 10 years of Transformers. Similarly, we are doing the same in television and in digital. So stay tuned, Transformers 5 is on its way, and 6 and 7 and 8.”
  • Laika CEO Travis Knight, who directed Kubo and Two Strings, will be making his live-action directorial debut on the pic (Variety, 5/31/17).
  • Hailee Steinfeld will play a tomboy who also holds a job as a mechanic after school. Sources say the tale is a prequel to the main film series, focused on Bumblebee's life in an earlier decade (Hollywood Reporter, 7/11/17).
  • This is the first spinoff in what Paramount and Hasbro hopes will be a Transformers Cinematic Universe that will include prequels and offshoots (Hollywood Reporter, 7/13/17).
Also Known As
  • Transformers 6

