Status: Pre-Production As of May 25, 2017
Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. Planning a Fall 2017 production start. Gina Prince-Bythewood, who wrote and directed The Secret Life of Bees, will direct.
2019 | Action Adventure
Matt Tolmach
A film centered on the female characters Silver Sable and the Black Cat.
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, February 8, 2019
ProducersAvi Arad
Matt Tolmach
Cast more cast—
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Storylines 2 more
from hollywoodreporter.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- Based on a Marvel comic book character/property. Possibilities include Silver Sable, Black Cat, Stunner, Firestarter and Spider-Woman (08/05/14).
- The studio is hoping to go to directors soon with an eye toward a fall 2017 start date (Hollywood Reporter, 3/22/17).
- Silver Sable, created by Tom DeFalco and Ron Frenz in 1985, is a mercenary who runs a company that hunts war criminals (Hollywood Reporter, 3/22/17).
- Black Cat, an acrobatic cat burglar whose real name is Felicia Hardy, has a romantic history with Spider-Man in the comics (Hollywood Reporter, 3/22/17).
- The spinoffs are not offshoots from the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming (Hollywood Reporter, 3/22/17).
Also Known As
- Untitled Spider-Man Female Superhero Project
- Silver Sable/Black Cat
- Silver & Black
Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!
