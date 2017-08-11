Movie Insider

Silver and Black

Status: Pre-Production As of May 25, 2017

Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. Planning a Fall 2017 production start. Gina Prince-Bythewood, who wrote and directed The Secret Life of Bees, will direct.

2019 | Action Adventure

A film centered on the female characters Silver Sable and the Black Cat. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, February 8, 2019

Producers

Avi Arad
Matt Tolmach

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Gina Prince-Bythewood

Screenwriter

Lisa Joy
Chris Yost

Companies

Sony Pictures & 3 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storylines 2 more

A film centered on the female characters Silver Sable and the Black Cat.
from hollywoodreporter.com

Action Adventure Spin-off Superhero

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Based on a Marvel comic book character/property. Possibilities include Silver Sable, Black Cat, Stunner, Firestarter and Spider-Woman (08/05/14).
  • The studio is hoping to go to directors soon with an eye toward a fall 2017 start date (Hollywood Reporter, 3/22/17).
  • Silver Sable, created by Tom DeFalco and Ron Frenz in 1985, is a mercenary who runs a company that hunts war criminals (Hollywood Reporter, 3/22/17).
  • Black Cat, an acrobatic cat burglar whose real name is Felicia Hardy, has a romantic history with Spider-Man in the comics (Hollywood Reporter, 3/22/17).
  • The spinoffs are not offshoots from the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming (Hollywood Reporter, 3/22/17).
Also Known As
  • Untitled Spider-Man Female Superhero Project
  • Silver Sable/Black Cat
  • Silver & Black

