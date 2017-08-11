Will See 195 Won't See 212

No Poster Available

|

Action

Adventure

A film centered on the female characters Silver Sable and the Black Cat. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Nationwide

Nationwide Release

Producers

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Gina Prince-Bythewood



Screenwriter

Lisa Joy

Chris Yost



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storylines 2 more

Not Available

A film centered on the female characters Silver Sable and the Black Cat.

from hollywoodreporter.com

Trivia & Production Notes

Based on a Marvel comic book character/property. Possibilities include Silver Sable, Black Cat, Stunner, Firestarter and Spider-Woman (08/05/14).

Based on a Marvel comic book character/property. Possibilities include Silver Sable, Black Cat, Stunner, Firestarter and Spider-Woman (08/05/14). The studio is hoping to go to directors soon with an eye toward a fall 2017 start date (Hollywood Reporter, 3/22/17).

The studio is hoping to go to directors soon with an eye toward a fall 2017 start date (Hollywood Reporter, 3/22/17). Silver Sable, created by Tom DeFalco and Ron Frenz in 1985, is a mercenary who runs a company that hunts war criminals (Hollywood Reporter, 3/22/17).

Silver Sable, created by Tom DeFalco and Ron Frenz in 1985, is a mercenary who runs a company that hunts war criminals (Hollywood Reporter, 3/22/17). Black Cat, an acrobatic cat burglar whose real name is Felicia Hardy, has a romantic history with Spider-Man in the comics (Hollywood Reporter, 3/22/17).

Black Cat, an acrobatic cat burglar whose real name is Felicia Hardy, has a romantic history with Spider-Man in the comics (Hollywood Reporter, 3/22/17). The spinoffs are not offshoots from the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming (Hollywood Reporter, 3/22/17).

Also Known As

Untitled Spider-Man Female Superhero Project

Silver Sable/Black Cat

Silver & Black

Stay Updated Get the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links