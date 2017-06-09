2017 | R | Comedy Crime
Coming Soon (20 days to go!) Watch Trailer
Brendan O'Brien
After Scott and Kate Johansen (Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler) lose their daughter Alex’s college fund, they become desperate to earn it back so she can pursue her dream of attending a university. With the help of their neighbor Frank (Jason Mantzoukas), they decide to start an illegal casino in the basement of his house.
After Scott and Kate Johansen (Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler) lose their daughter Alex’s college fund, they become desperate to earn it back so she can pursue her dream of attending a university. Wit... more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, June 30, 2017
Coming Soon (20 days to go!) Watch Trailer
Add to Google Calendar
Cast more cast
Continues Below Ad
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Brendan O'Brien
Andrew Jay Cohen
Companies
Rating MPAAR for language throughout, sexual references, drug use, some violence and brief nudity
Storylines 3 more
After Scott and Kate Johansen (Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler) lose their daughter Alex’s college fund, they become desperate to earn it back so she can pursue her dream of attending a university. With the help of their neighbor Frank (Jason Mantzoukas), they decide to start an illegal casino in the basement of his house.
official plot version from warnerbros.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- The script was part of a heated auction between studios.
- Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler previously starred as rival ice skaters in the comedy Blades of Glory.
- Andrew J. Cohen is making his directorial debut from a script he co-wrote with Brendan O’Brien.
Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email
Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!
Ask Question Show Comments
Autographed Memorabilia Custom Movie Frames
Related Links
Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback