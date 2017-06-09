Movie Insider

The House

Tabs
The House movie poster

Buy Advance Tix
2017 | R | Comedy Crime

After Scott and Kate Johansen (Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler) lose their daughter Alex’s college fund, they become desperate to earn it back so she can pursue her dream of attending a university. Wit... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, June 30, 2017

Coming Soon (20 days to go!) Watch Trailer
Add to Google Calendar

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Andrew Jay Cohen

Screenwriter

Brendan O'Brien
Andrew Jay Cohen

Companies

Warner Bros. Pictures & 3 more

Rating MPAA

R for language throughout, sexual references, drug use, some violence and brief nudity

Storylines 3 more

After Scott and Kate Johansen (Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler) lose their daughter Alex’s college fund, they become desperate to earn it back so she can pursue her dream of attending a university. With the help of their neighbor Frank (Jason Mantzoukas), they decide to start an illegal casino in the basement of his house.
official plot version from warnerbros.com

Comedy Crime

Trivia & Production Notes

  • The script was part of a heated auction between studios.
  • Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler previously starred as rival ice skaters in the comedy Blades of Glory.
  • Andrew J. Cohen is making his directorial debut from a script he co-wrote with Brendan O’Brien.

Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Autographed Memorabilia Custom Movie Frames

frames

Related Links

Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback
Watch Trailer 1
Theatrical Trailer
Theatrical Trailer 5,226 views
Share + Send
News Updates 36
 Other Movies: Popular Trailers
.The Mummy
The Mummy

Theatrical Trailer #3
555 views yesterday

.God of War
God of War

Theatrical Trailer
541 views yesterday

.It Comes At Night
It Comes At Night

Theatrical Trailer #2
492 views yesterday

.Despicable Me 3
Despicable Me 3

Theatrical Trailer #3
487 views yesterday

 Movie News Headlines

Steven Spielberg's 'The Papers' Cast Finalized

[Watch] Tom Cruise Crashes Plane in 'American Made' Trailer

[Watch] 'Paddington 2' Trailer: Marmalade-Loving Bear is Back

'Sausage Party' Director to Helm 'Jetsons' Movie

[Watch] Official Trailer for Sony's 'Emoji Movie'

[Watch] 'Blade Runner 2049' Full Trailer

[Watch] Trailer for Christopher Nolan's 'Dunkirk'

Trending: Top Upcoming Movies See all

Transformers: The Last Knight poster
Transformers: The Last Kn...
Despicable Me 3 poster
Despicable Me 3
Resident Evil: Vendetta poster
Resident Evil: Vendetta
Rough Night poster
Rough Night
Spider-Man: Homecoming poster
Spider-Man: Homecoming
All Eyez On Me poster
All Eyez On Me