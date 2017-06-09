|

Comedy

Crime

DIRECTOR

Andrew Jay Cohen



Screenwriter

Brendan O'Brien

Andrew Jay Cohen



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storylines 3 more

R for language throughout, sexual references, drug use, some violence and brief nudity

After Scott and Kate Johansen (Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler) lose their daughter Alex’s college fund, they become desperate to earn it back so she can pursue her dream of attending a university. With the help of their neighbor Frank (Jason Mantzoukas), they decide to start an illegal casino in the basement of his house.

official plot version from warnerbros.com

Trivia & Production Notes

The script was part of a heated auction between studios. Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler previously starred as rival ice skaters in the comedy Blades of Glory.

Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler previously starred as rival ice skaters in the comedy Blades of Glory. Andrew J. Cohen is making his directorial debut from a script he co-wrote with Brendan O’Brien.

