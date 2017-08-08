Movie Insider

mother! Some fears are beyond conception

Tabs

Status: Post-Production As of May 19, 2017

Post-Production: Filming completed; editing of shot film; music composition and recordings, as well as sound and visual effects being added.

mother! movie poster

Buy Advance Tix
2017 | Drama Thriller

mother! stars Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer in this psychological thriller about love, devotion and sacrifice. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, September 15, 2017

Coming Soon (35 days to go!) Watch Trailer
Add to Google Calendar

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Darren Aronofsky

Screenwriter

Darren Aronofsky

Companies

Paramount Pictures & 1 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storylines 3 more

A couple's relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence.
official plot version from paramount.com

Drama Thriller

Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links


Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback

Trending: Top Upcoming Movies See all

Annabelle: Creation poster
Annabelle: Creation
The Glass Castle poster
The Glass Castle
Justice League poster
Justice League
The Hitman's Bodyguard poster
The Hitman's Bodyguard
IT poster
IT
mother! poster
mother!