Status: Post-Production As of May 19, 2017
Post-Production: Filming completed; editing of shot film; music composition and recordings, as well as sound and visual effects being added.
2017 | Drama Thriller
Coming Soon (35 days to go!) Watch Trailer
A couple's relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence.
mother! stars Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer in this psychological thriller about love, devotion and sacrifice. more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, September 15, 2017
Coming Soon (35 days to go!) Watch Trailer
Add to Google Calendar
Cast more cast
Continues Below Ad
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Storylines 3 more
A couple's relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence.
official plot version from paramount.com
Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email
Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!
Ask Question Show Comments
Related Links
Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback