Status: Post-Production As of June 25, 2017
Post-Production: Filming completed; editing of shot film; music composition and recordings, as well as sound and visual effects being added.
2018 | Action Thriller
A follow up to the 2015 hit film Sicario: after discovering drug cartels smuggling terrorists across the US border, Matt Graver of the CIA and former undercover operative Alejandro are sent to eliminate the problem. Along the way Alejandro revisits his old nemesis to settle scores.
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, June 29, 2018
Benicio Del Toro
Alejandro
Josh Brolin
Matt Graver
Jeffrey Donovan
Steve Forsing
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Companies
A follow up to the 2015 hit film Sicario: after discovering drug cartels smuggling terrorists across the US border, Matt Graver of the CIA and former undercover operative Alejandro are sent to eliminate the problem. Along the way Alejandro revisits his old nemesis to settle scores.
- Sequel to the 2015 film written by Taylor Sheridan.
- James Brolin will be back as a CIA agent who plays both sides of the fence in the American war on drugs (Hollywood Reporter, 6/1/2016).
- Emily Blunt, who starred in the first film as a righteous FBI agent, will not return (Hollywood Reporter, 6/1/2016).
- Untitled Sicario Sequel
- Sicario 2
