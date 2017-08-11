Movie Insider

Soldado

Tabs

Status: Post-Production As of June 25, 2017

Post-Production: Filming completed; editing of shot film; music composition and recordings, as well as sound and visual effects being added.

poster not available

No Poster Available


2018 | Action Thriller

A follow up to the 2015 hit film Sicario: after discovering drug cartels smuggling terrorists across the US border, Matt Graver of the CIA and former undercover operative Alejandro are sent to elimina... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, June 29, 2018

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Stefano Sollima

Screenwriter

Taylor Sheridan

Companies

Sony Pictures & 2 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storylines 3 more

A follow up to the 2015 hit film Sicario: after discovering drug cartels smuggling terrorists across the US border, Matt Graver of the CIA and former undercover operative Alejandro are sent to eliminate the problem. Along the way Alejandro revisits his old nemesis to settle scores.
official plot version from sonypictures.com

Action Thriller Sequel

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Sequel to the 2015 film written by Taylor Sheridan.
  • James Brolin will be back as a CIA agent who plays both sides of the fence in the American war on drugs (Hollywood Reporter, 6/1/2016).
  • Emily Blunt, who starred in the first film as a righteous FBI agent, will not return (Hollywood Reporter, 6/1/2016).
Also Known As
  • Untitled Sicario Sequel
  • Sicario 2

