Rough Night Great friends. Terrible choices.

Rough Night movie poster

2017 | R | Comedy

Five best friends from college (played by Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, and Zoë Kravitz) reunite 10 years later for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. Their hard ... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, June 16, 2017

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Lucia Aniello

Screenwriter

Lucia Aniello
Paul W. Downs

Companies

Sony Pictures & 1 more

Rating MPAA

R for crude sexual content, language throughout, drug use and brief bloody images

Storylines 3 more

Five best friends from college (played by Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, and Zoë Kravitz) reunite 10 years later for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. Their hard partying takes a hilariously dark turn when they accidentally kill a male stripper. Amidst the craziness of trying to cover it up, they're ultimately brought closer together when it matters most.
official plot version from sonypictures.com

Comedy

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Part of a bidding war among studios.
  • This film will be rated R.
Also Known As
  • Move That Body

Related Links

