2017 | R | Comedy
Five best friends from college (played by Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, and Zoë Kravitz) reunite 10 years later for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. Their hard partying takes a hilariously dark turn when they accidentally kill a male stripper. Amidst the craziness of trying to cover it up, they're ultimately brought closer together when it matters most.
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, June 16, 2017
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Companies
Rating MPAAR for crude sexual content, language throughout, drug use and brief bloody images
Storylines 3 more
official plot version from sonypictures.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- Part of a bidding war among studios.
- This film will be rated R.
Also Known As
- Move That Body
