Will See 324 Won't See 117

|

R

|

Comedy

Five best friends from college (played by Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, and Zoë Kravitz) reunite 10 years later for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. Their hard ... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Nationwide

Nationwide Release

Coming Soon (6 days to go!) Watch Trailer



Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Lucia Aniello



Screenwriter

Lucia Aniello

Paul W. Downs



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storylines 3 more

R for crude sexual content, language throughout, drug use and brief bloody images

Five best friends from college (played by Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, and Zoë Kravitz) reunite 10 years later for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. Their hard partying takes a hilariously dark turn when they accidentally kill a male stripper. Amidst the craziness of trying to cover it up, they're ultimately brought closer together when it matters most.

official plot version from sonypictures.com

Trivia & Production Notes

Part of a bidding war among studios.

Part of a bidding war among studios. This film will be rated R.

Also Known As

Move That Body

Stay Updated Get the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Autographed Memorabilia Custom Movie Frames

Related Links