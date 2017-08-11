Will See 2 Won't See 0

|

Action

Drama

Tells the true story of what happened when the PT boat captained by future president John F Kennedy was smashed and sunk by a Japanese destroyer. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

—

Screenwriter

Samuel Franco

Evan Kilgore



Production Companies

Rating MPAA

Storyline

Not Available

Tells the true story of what happened when the PT boat captained by future president John F Kennedy was smashed and sunk by a Japanese destroyer.

from deadline.com

Stay Updated Get the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links