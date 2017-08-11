Movie Insider

Mayday 109

Status: Development As of August 11, 2017

Development: Story selection and rights acquired; idea being crafted into usable script; financing and casting attachments sought; aiming for 'greenlight'. Ansel Elgort has signed on to play John F. Kennedy.

TBA | Action Drama

To Be Announced (TBA)

Cast more cast

Ansel Elgort
John F. Kennedy
DIRECTOR

Screenwriter

Samuel Franco
Evan Kilgore

Rating MPAA

Storyline

Tells the true story of what happened when the PT boat captained by future president John F Kennedy was smashed and sunk by a Japanese destroyer.
from deadline.com

Action Drama True Story

