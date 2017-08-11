Status: Development As of August 11, 2017
Development: Story selection and rights acquired; idea being crafted into usable script; financing and casting attachments sought; aiming for 'greenlight'. Ansel Elgort has signed on to play John F. Kennedy.
No Poster Available
TBA | Action Drama
Thunder Road Pictures
Tells the true story of what happened when the PT boat captained by future president John F Kennedy was smashed and sunk by a Japanese destroyer.
In Movie Theaters U.S.To Be Announced (TBA)
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
—
Screenwriter
Production CompaniesFlynn Picture Company
Thunder Road Pictures
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
from deadline.com
