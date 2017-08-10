Movie Insider

Status: Production As of January 26, 2017

Production: Finalizing production budget, filming the movie begins.

2019 | Animation

An original 3D animated adventure about a young girl, her love of amusement parks and the creatures she meets there. more

Friday, March 15, 2019

DIRECTOR

Dylan Brown

Paramount Pictures & 1 more

Not Available

Animation

  • Director Dylan Brown was the supervising animator on Pixar’s Ratatouille and Finding Nemo.
  • The animation is being done at Spanish studio Ilion (Planet 51).

