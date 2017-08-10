Status: Production As of January 26, 2017
Production: Finalizing production budget, filming the movie begins.
2019 | Animation
An original 3D animated adventure about a young girl, her love of amusement parks and the creatures she meets there.
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, March 15, 2019
Cast more cast
Matthew Broderick
(voice)
Jennifer Garner
(voice)
Jeffrey Tambor
(voice)
Kenan Thompson
(voice)
Ken Jeong
(voice)
Mila Kunis
(voice)
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
—
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Storylines 2 more
official plot version from paramount.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- Director Dylan Brown was the supervising animator on Pixar’s Ratatouille and Finding Nemo.
- The animation is being done at Spanish studio Ilion (Planet 51).
Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!
Ask Question Show Comments
