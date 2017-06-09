Movie Insider

Wind River

2017 | R | Drama | 1hr, 51m

Follows a rookie FBI agent (Elizabeth Olsen) who teams up with a local game tracker with deep community ties and a haunted past (Jeremy Renner) to investigate the murder of a local girl on a remote Na... more

Friday, August 4, 2017

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Taylor Sheridan

Screenwriter

Taylor Sheridan

Companies

The Weinstein Company & 3 more

Rating MPAA

R for strong violence, a rape, disturbing images, and language

Storylines 3 more

Follows a rookie FBI agent (Elizabeth Olsen) who teams up with a local game tracker with deep community ties and a haunted past (Jeremy Renner) to investigate the murder of a local girl on a remote Native American Reservation in the hopes of solving her mysterious death.
Drama

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Taylor Sheridan's feature directorial debut.

Related Links

