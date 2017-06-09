2017 | R | Drama | 1hr, 51m
Follows a rookie FBI agent (Elizabeth Olsen) who teams up with a local game tracker with deep community ties and a haunted past (Jeremy Renner) to investigate the murder of a local girl on a remote Native American Reservation in the hopes of solving her mysterious death.
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, August 4, 2017
Rating MPAAR for strong violence, a rape, disturbing images, and language
Follows a rookie FBI agent (Elizabeth Olsen) who teams up with a local game tracker with deep community ties and a haunted past (Jeremy Renner) to investigate the murder of a local girl on a remote Native American Reservation in the hopes of solving her mysterious death.
- Taylor Sheridan's feature directorial debut.
