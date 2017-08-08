Movie Insider

Avatar 5

Tabs

Status: Production As of April 22, 2017

Production: Finalizing production budget, filming the movie begins. Shooting commenced April 2017 on four concurrent Avatar sequels.

Avatar 5 movie poster
2025 | Action Adventure

A fifth and presumably final installment in the Avatar franchise. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, December 19, 2025

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

James Cameron

Screenwriter

James Cameron

Companies

20th Century Fox & 1 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

A fifth and presumably final installment in the Avatar franchise.
original plot formulation based on information from foxmovies.com

Action Adventure Fantasy Sci-Fi Sequel

Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links


Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback

Trending: Top Upcoming Movies See all

Annabelle: Creation poster
Annabelle: Creation
The Glass Castle poster
The Glass Castle
Justice League poster
Justice League
The Hitman's Bodyguard poster
The Hitman's Bodyguard
IT poster
IT
mother! poster
mother!