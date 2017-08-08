Will See 153 Won't See 186

|

Action

Adventure

A fifth and presumably final installment in the Avatar franchise. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Nationwide

Nationwide Release

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

James Cameron



Screenwriter

James Cameron



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storyline

Not Available

A fifth and presumably final installment in the Avatar franchise.

original plot formulation based on information from foxmovies.com

Stay Updated Get the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links