Professor Marston & The Wonder Women

2017 | Biography Drama

The story behind the creator of Wonder Woman and his unusual relationships that inspired the iconic super heroine.

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, October 27, 2017

Cast more cast

Luke Evans
Dr. William Moulton Marston
Rebecca Hall
Elizabeth
Bella Heathcote
Olive Byrne
Connie Britton
 
DIRECTOR

Angela Robinson

Screenwriter

Angela Robinson

Companies

Annapurna Pictures & 2 more

Rating MPAA

Storyline

The story behind the creator of Wonder Woman and his unusual relationships that inspired the iconic super heroine.
Biography Drama

Watch Trailer 1
Teaser Trailer
Teaser Trailer 613 views
