No Poster Available
2017 | Biography Drama
The story behind the creator of Wonder Woman and his unusual relationships that inspired the iconic super heroine.
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, October 27, 2017
Cast more cast
Luke Evans
Dr. William Moulton Marston
Rebecca Hall
Elizabeth
Bella Heathcote
Olive Byrne
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
modified plot formulation from deadline.com
