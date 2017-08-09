|

Adventure

Fantasy

The film takes places in a fantastical world where a young faun named Mune is unexpectedly entrusted with the monumental title of Guardian of the Moon. more

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Alexandre Heboyan

Benoît Philippon



Screenwriter

Companies

Rating MPAA

Storylines 2 more

As legend has it, the first Guardian of the Sun threw a harpoon into the cosmos and roped the sun to bring light and warmth to all of humanity. Then the Guardian of the Moon lured the moon to the Land of Darkness to provide a balance to the sun and supply the world with dreams. At a momentous ceremony to appoint the two new guardians, an accident seems to occur; the heir apparent is passed over, and the title Guardian of the Moon is bestowed on the waif-like Mune, a small and frightened forest faun who seems wholly unprepared to take on such a weighty responsibility. This news excites Necross, the nefarious ruler of the Underworld, a corrupted ex-guardian who decides to take advantage of Mune's weakness and steal back the sun for himself. Now it is up to unlikely hero Mune and his friend Glim - a headstrong young girl with wax for skin - to save the sun and restore order to the world.

official plot version from gkids.com

Trivia & Production Notes

From the producers of The Little Prince.

From the producers of The Little Prince. Mune: Guardian of the Moon will be in movie theaters nationwide for one day only on Saturday, August 12, 2017 at 12:55 p.m. local time. The French produced film is being released in a new English language version.

