DIRECTOR

Pierre Morel



Screenwriter

Chad St. John



When her husband and daughter are gunned down in a drive-by, the heroine wakes up from a coma and spends years learning to become a lethal killing machine. On the 10th anniversary of her family’s death, she targets everyone she holds responsible, the gang that committed the act, the lawyers that got them off, and the corrupt cops that enabled the murderous incidents.

Trivia & Production Notes

Being described as a female John Wick (Hollywood Reporter, 5/3/17).

