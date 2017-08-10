Movie Insider

Peppermint

Status: Development As of May 4, 2017

Development: Story selection and rights acquired; idea being crafted into usable script; financing and casting attachments sought; aiming for 'greenlight'. Lakeshore Entertainment aims to fast-track and be in production by fall.

TBA | Action

In Movie Theaters U.S.

To Be Announced (TBA)

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Pierre Morel

Screenwriter

Chad St. John

Companies

STX Entertainment & 2 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storylines 2 more

When her husband and daughter are gunned down in a drive-by, the heroine wakes up from a coma and spends years learning to become a lethal killing machine. On the 10th anniversary of her family’s death, she targets everyone she holds responsible, the gang that committed the act, the lawyers that got them off, and the corrupt cops that enabled the murderous incidents.

Action

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Being described as a female John Wick (Hollywood Reporter, 5/3/17).

